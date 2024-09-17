 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and the Company of Our Town Re-Introduce Broadway to Thornton Wilder's Timeless Masterpiece

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 17, 2024
Jim Parsons and the cast of "Our Town" in rehearsal
(Photo: Daniel Rader)

Thornton Wilder's Our Town, one of the most ubiquitous and celebrated titles in the American theater canon, hasn't been on Broadway since Paul Newman stage managed the citizens of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire in 2002. In the 22 years since, the American theater has churned and shifted in ways that director Kenny Leon is excited to reflect in his revival, beginning previews September 17 at the Barrymore Theatre.

"I grew up not being a fan of the play because I grew up in the American South," Leon shared with The Broadway Show. After carrying around the impression that Our Town, by nature, reflects only one kind of American experience, he's realized that "If you include more people in it, then more people can see the beauty of Wilder's universal themes." 

Hear more from Leon and his cast—featuring Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes and other familiar Broadway faces—in the full video below.

Related Shows

Our Town

from $79.48

Star Files

Zoey Deutch

Julie Halston

Katie Holmes

Jim Parsons

Ephraim Sykes

Richard Thomas
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Marsha Mason Makes Surprise Return to Broadway, Stepping in for Mia Farrow in The Roommate
  2. Auliʻi Cravalho and Adam Lambert Take Over Cabaret's Kit Kat Club Tonight
  3. Fall Preview 2024: Get to Know the 15 Shows Opening on Broadway Before Year's End
Back to Top