Rob McClure to Depart Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour; New Stars Set

Rob McClure will depart the title role of Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, the performance for which he was nominated for his second Tony nomination, in the national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire. He will play his final performance on October 13 in Sacramento, California, after having played more than 400 performances of the show on Broadway and on the road.

Stepping into the role will be Alex Branton and Jonathan Hoover, who will alternate the role through the end of the tour on November 24 in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Branton and Hoover join the principal company, which includes recently announced Catherine Brunell as Miranda Hillard, Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Marquez Linder as Andre Mayhem, Alex Ringler as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Charlotte Sydney Harrington and Sunny Lauren Hoder as Natalie Hillard and Jake Beser and Sam Bird sharing the role of Christopher Hillard. McClure’s wife Maggie Lakis, who played the role of Miranda Hillard opposite McClure, departed the tour in August.

Based on the 1993 movie, Mrs. Doubtfire is about an out-of-work actor who creates the alter ego of a Scottish nanny to stay in the lives of his children. The show is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick.