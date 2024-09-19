 Skip to main content
Fall Preview: Christopher Sieber Promises Fan Approval on a Walk to Death Becomes Her's Broadway Marquee

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 19, 2024
Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville in "Death Becomes Her"
(Photo: Franz Szony)

Christopher Sieber, a two-time Tony-nominated maestro of musical comedy, is bursting at the prospect of being the resident schlub of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Beginning October 23, he'll be sandwiched between the glamorous Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard as plastic surgeon Ernest Menville in Death Becomes Her, a musical adaptation of the 1992 film that showed Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn cheating death to stay young and beautiful.

As he tells Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper on a walk through Times Square to his imminent Broadway home, he's just about the only one in the cast who doesn't get the glitz treatment from costume designer Paul Tazewell. But he's more than happy being the man in the middle of the madness and giving the die-hard fans what they want—plus a little more.

Watch the full video below.

