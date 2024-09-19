 Skip to main content
Fall Preview: Robert Downey Jr. Promises a ‘Bananas’ Broadway Debut in McNEAL

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 19, 2024
Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Wontorek

“It's bananas,” Robert Downey Jr. says of the play McNEAL. “I mean, I think audiences can expect the unexpected.”

Downey sat down recently with Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show to talk about making his Broadway debut in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar. “[My wife] Susan Downey handed me the script. I looked at the title. I said, ‘That's a cool title.’ She goes, ‘It's theater. I love this writer. I'm not going to say anything. I'm not going to try to color your experience of reading this.’ And I knew I was doing it practically from jump.”

In the full interview, Downey discusses the debut of “Digital Downey,” the American obsession with technological innovation and the power of art.

Check out the full segment below.

