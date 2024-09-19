Joaquina Kalukango, John Clay III, Stephanie Styles and More Join Ragtime at City Center

Additional featured casting is set for New York City Center's gala presentation of Ragtime, running from October 30 through November 10. The star-studded production is directed by Tony nominee and Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango will now star as Sarah, replacing Joy Woods who had to exit the production due to scheduling conflicts. Also joining the cast are John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini, Matthew Lamb as The Little Boy, Tabitha Lawing as The Little Girl and Stephanie Styles as Evelyn Nesbit.

As previously announced, the cast will also star Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy as Mother, Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, Colin Donnell as Father, Ben Levi Ross as Younger Brother and Shaina Taub as Emma Goldman.

The ensemble includes Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Aerina DeBoer, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez (Kathleen), Marina Kondo, Jeff Kready (Henry Ford), Tiffany Mann (Sarah’s Friend), Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis (Grandfather), Ramone Nelson, Kent Overshown, John Rapson (J.P. Morgan), Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Kathy Voytko, Jacob Keith Watson (Willie Conklin), Alan Wiggins and Henry Witcher. Additional casting is to be announced.

Ragtime, the musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name and winner of four 1998 Tony Awards, features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally. The story follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah (Kalukango); Latvian immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl; and a wealthy white family led by Mother (Levy).

Music direction is by James Moore with choreography by Ellenore Scott. The creative team also includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Adam Honoré and sound design by Kai Harada.