The Original Cast Recording of Sunset Boulevard Is Coming; Watch Music Video for the Show's Title Song

The original West End cast recording for the new production of Sunset Boulevard, featuring Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger, is on the way. Sunset Blvd: The Album, recorded live on stage at London’s Savoy Theatre, where the show originated, will be released on October 25. The Broadway production begins performances at the St. James Theatre on September 28 with an official opening set for October 20.

The album includes the songs "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and "With One Look," with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black.

The title song is now available on digital platforms. “This single sees Tom Francis give a mesmerising, dramatic performance, showcasing his dynamic vocal talent, and the complexity of the character of Joe Gillis,” Lloyd Webber said in a statement. “It is part of an album which, I think, is one of the best we have ever created. It perfectly captures one of the finest and most exciting reinventions of Sunset Boulevard ever produced.”

The production's director Jamie Lloyd said, “I was extremely humbled by the amazing enthusiasm of our West End audiences and am thrilled we get to bring this production to Broadway. When we recorded the album live on the stage of the Savoy in London, I was once again overwhelmed by the depth and power of Nicole Scherzinger’s performance—these iconic songs have never been sung like this before."

A music video for the title number, directed by Lloyd, has also been released.

The album also features Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling, who accompany Scherzinger on Broadway.

Sunset Boulevard is based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden. The production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Check out the music video for "Sunset Boulevard" below.