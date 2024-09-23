Off-Broadway Return of Teeth Has Complete Cast and Creative Team

Casting is complete for the off-Broadway return of Teeth, the twisted musical comedy written by Anna K. Jacobs (book and music) and Michael R. Jackson (book and lyrics). After the sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, the open-ended commercial remount will have its official opening at New World Stages on October 31. Previews begin October 16.

Newly announced cast members are Courtney Bassett (Titanique, The Great Comet), Jenna Rose Husli (Sister Act), Micaela Lamas (Dear Evan Hansen), Madison McBride (Next to Normal), Sydney Parra (Six) and Wren Rivera (Jagged Little Pill). The understudies are Julia Bain, Griffin Binnicker, Sean Doherty, Kyra Kennedy and James Sasser.

As previously reported, Alyse Alan Louis will reprise her Lucille Lortel Award-winning performance in the role of Dawn, an evangelical Christian teen, with Andy Karl joining the show in the role of Pastor Bill O'Keefe. Also reprising their roles are Will Connolly as Brad O’Keefe, Jason Gotay as Toby and Jared Loftin as Ryan.

The design team includes scenic designer Adam Rigg; costume designer Enver Chakartash; co-lighting designers Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier; sound designer Palmer Hefferan; special effects designer Jeremy Chernick; and wig, hair and makeup designers Rob Pickens and Katie Gell. Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, the music supervisor is Julie McBride, the music director is Patrick Sulken, intimacy direction is by Crista Marie Jackson and fight direction is by Robert Westley.

Teeth is directed by Sarah Benson and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly. Based on Mitchell Lichtenstein’s screenplay for the cult-classic 2007 horror comedy, Teeth is a tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn (Louis), a Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: When men violate her, her body bites back—literally.