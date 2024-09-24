Arianna Rosario Stars as Satine in the National Tour of Moulin Rouge!

Arianna Rosario takes over the role of Satine in the national tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on September 24 at the Detroit Opera House. The show will be in Detroit through October 6, moving on to Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis, TN later in October. Visit the show's official website for the complete tour schedule.

Rosario, whose Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge!, Cats and On Your Feet!, was previously the Satine alternate in the touring company, a role now filled by Jerica Exum. The cast also stars Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Toulouse-Lautrec, Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth, Danny Burgos as Santiago and AK Naderer as Nini.

Rayven Bailey, Nathan Fister, Collin Heyward, Charizma Lawrence, Meghan Manning, Jeff Sullivan and Carmella Taitt additionally join the company, which is completed by Max Heitmann, Renee Marie Titus, Amar Atkins, Carina R. Avila, Eric Allen Boyd, Rhys Carr, Jada Simone Clark, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Tommy Gedrich, Nathaniel Hunt, Kal Kalil, Katie Lombardo, Melissa Hunter McCann, Connor McRory, Luke Monday, Tanisha Moore, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.

Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.