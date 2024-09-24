Samantha Bee to Present How to Survive Menopause Off-Broadway

Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee will star in a one-woman show about menopause off-Broadway. How to Survive Menopause, written by Bee, will play three performances at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre, October 17 through 19. The production will be recorded live and released in audio form on Audible.

Half of the world’s population will spend one third of their lives in menopause, yet it’s been completely shrouded in secrecy—until now. With Bee sharing everything she has learned about the subject, How to Survive Menopause is for anyone who is going through it, has gone through it, will go through it or knows someone who has.

Gaining wide recognition as the host of the weekly late-night comedy series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Bee currently hosts the weekly podcast Choice Words with Samantha Bee. She recently embarked on her first national tour, Your Favorite Woman: The Joy of Sex Education.

In other comedians-doing-theater news, John Mulaney will take to the Broadway stage in December.