Watch Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza, The Notebook's Young Allie and Noah, Sing 'Sadness and Joy'

Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza have a little over a week left as The Notebook's youngest Allie-Noah duo, playing their final performance on October 6. Before they exit the Schoenfeld Theatre and move on to their next Broadway adventures—Cardoza embodying another lover boy as Moulin Rouge!'s Christian, and Tyson playing June in the Audra McDonald-led revival of Gypsy—we had to take one last opportunity to capture their chemistry, both musical and romantic.

Watch Tyson and Cardoza perform Ingrid Michaelson's "Sadness and Joy" in the Broadway.com studio.