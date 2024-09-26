 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Watch Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza, The Notebook's Young Allie and Noah, Sing 'Sadness and Joy'

Club Broadway.com
by Hayley Levitt • Sep 26, 2024
Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza have a little over a week left as The Notebook's youngest Allie-Noah duo, playing their final performance on October 6. Before they exit the Schoenfeld Theatre and move on to their next Broadway adventures—Cardoza embodying another lover boy as Moulin Rouge!'s Christian, and Tyson playing June in the Audra McDonald-led revival of Gypsy—we had to take one last opportunity to capture their chemistry, both musical and romantic. 

Watch Tyson and Cardoza perform Ingrid Michaelson's "Sadness and Joy" in the Broadway.com studio.  

Related Shows

The Notebook

from $60.49

Star Files

John Cardoza

Jordan Tyson

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rob Marshall to Direct Film Adaptation of Guys and Dolls
  2. Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband J. Alex Brinson
  3. Chicago's Alyssa Milano, Cabaret's Auli’i Cravalho & Adam Lambert and More on The Broadway Show
Back to Top