Apply Today to Become a Broadway Across America/BTC Apprentice

Applications are now being accepted for the fourth annual Broadway Across America/BTC Regional Apprenticeship program, sponsored by the John Gore Organization. Positions are available in a variety of cities, including New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Seattle and Salt Lake City. Applications will be accepted through October 18.

Broadway Across America and BTC (Black Theatre Coalition), in order to reflect and facilitate an inclusive commercial theater industry, have partnered to create a comprehensive paid apprenticeship program for college undergraduate juniors, seniors, recent college graduates and early career professionals interested in pursuing a career in theater administration. Applicants with a demonstrated passion to increase the involvement of those that have been historically underrepresented in American theater are welcomed to apply. The program is dedicated to fostering and preserving a culture of equity, diversity, access and inclusion in the commercial theater industry while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of touring Broadway.

The program spans 14 weeks (20 hours/week) during the spring semester. Apprentices will execute job duties in a variety of arts administration roles and receive a comprehensive curriculum in the business of touring Broadway. The program culminates in a four-day trip to New York City for networking, seminars and shows.

All application information can be found at BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com/Apprenticeship.

Learn more about the program from T. Oliver Reid, BTC co-founder and artistic director, and Al-Akhir Fletcher, an alum of the program, in the video below.