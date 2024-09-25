Go Inside the Launch of ¡Viva! Broadway at the Museum of Broadway

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Broadway League and Museum of Broadway are presenting a special exhibit celebrating Latiné and Hispanic heritage on Broadway. At ¡Viva! Broadway—on display at the Museum of Broadway until October 15 and part of the Broadway League's national audience development program—visitors can view artifacts and costumes from their favorite shows, as well as check out a range of special events featuring performers and industry insiders.

¡Viva! Broadway Advisory Board Chair Luis A. Miranda, Jr., choreographer Sergio Trujillo and Gabriela Carrillo spoke to The Broadway Show during the exhibit’s opening festivities, which featured performances from cast members from Real Women Have Curves and Buena Vista Social Club. “Hispanic Heritage Month is like Mother's Day,” said Miranda. “You love your mother every day, but there is one day in particular that you pay extra attention to your mom. That's what Hispanic Heritage Month is.”

Check out the full segment below.