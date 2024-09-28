Nicole Scherzinger Is Ready for Her Close-Up in Sunset Boulevard, Beginning on Broadway Tonight

Sunset Boulevard, Jamie Lloyd's Olivier Award-winning production starring Nicole Scherzinger as washed-up film actress Norma Desmond, begins performances on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on September 28. The production opens October 20.

Scherzinger, who earned an Olivier Award for her performance in the show's London run, is joined by several of her London castmates: Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as Betty Schaefer and Olivier Award nominee David Thaxton as Max Von Mayerling.

The Broadway cast also includes Olivia Lacie Andrews as Nancy, Brandon Mel Borkowsky as John, Shavey Brown as Finance Man/Stan/DeMille, Hannah Yun Chamberlain as Young Norma, Cydney Clark as Joanna/Guard, Raúl Contreras as Finance Man/Frank, Tyler Davis as Sheldrake, E.J. Hamilton as Lisa, Sydney Jones as Dorothy, Emma Lloyd as Mary/Heather, Pierre Marais as Sammy, Shayna McPherson as Camera Operator/Katherine, Jimin Moon as Morino/Hog Eye, Justice Moore as Jean, Drew Redington as Myron/Jones/Camera Operator and Diego Andres Rodriguez as Artie. Swings for the production are Giuseppe Bausilio (dance captain), Kristina Garvida Doucette (assistant dance captain), Brandon LaVar, Maggie Likcani, Abby Matsusaka and Rixey Terry.

Mandy Gonzalez will perform the role of Norma Desmond at certain select performances and Caroline Bowman will be the Norma Desmond standby.

In Sunset Boulevard, Norma Desmond, haunted by her memories and dreams, yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter, Joe Gillis, who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios, may be her only hope—until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances.

Based on the 1950 noir film directed by Billy Wilder and starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Lloyd's production won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Actress in a Musical for Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd and Best Actor in a Musical for Francis.