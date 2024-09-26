Encores! Urinetown Adds Jordan Fisher, Taran Killam, Keala Settle and More

New York City Center has announced additional casting for its 2025 Encores! productions of Urinetown (February 5-16, 2025) and Love Life (March 26-30, 2025).

The cast of Urinetown will star Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Taran Killam (Officer Lockstock), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise) and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell), who was also recently cast as Evelyn Nesbit in City Center's gala presentation of Ragtime. The production will be directed by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Mayte Natalio and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! Orchestra. The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Urinetown is set in a dystopian city on the brink of dehydration where all citizens must pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. The show features music by Tony winner Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis and a book by Kotis.

Joining the cast of Love Life, previously announced to star Tony nominee Kate Baldwin and Nicholas Christopher as Susan and Sam Cooper, are John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man) and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Arianna Rosario, Heath Saunders, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya and Minami Yusui.

A 1948 collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, Love Life depicts over two centuries of American history through the eyes of a family who never ages. The musical explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts, and is considered the first "concept musical." Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark directs, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter and music direction by Rob Berman. The creative team includes scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Tracy Christensen and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

City Center's 2025 Encores! season will also include Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party (April 30-May 11, 2025).