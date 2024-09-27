Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 8: A Room of Glinda's Own

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald.

In the eighth and final episode, MK visits Hershey's Chocolate World for a Wicked milkshake, shows off her Wicked Squishmallows, chats to Donna McKechnie about Madame Morrible and gets a tour of Alexandra Socha's dressing room. MK also grants viewers a closeup look of the show's props, including the Grimmerie—and, for her grand finale, gets de-greened on camera.

