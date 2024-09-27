 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Positively Emerald with Wicked's Mary Kate Morrissey, Episode 8: A Room of Glinda's Own

Positively Emerald
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 27, 2024
Alexandra Socha

Mary Kate Morrissey is the latest green girl to take up residence at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre. The Wicked star joins a long line of illustrious Elphabas that came before her (including one particular Tony-winning vlogger who gave Broadway.com audiences a peek inside the Emerald City 11 years ago). Now it's Morrissey's turn to take fans behind the scenes with her own viridescent vlog, Positively Emerald. 

In the eighth and final episode, MK visits Hershey's Chocolate World for a Wicked milkshake, shows off her Wicked Squishmallows, chats to Donna McKechnie about Madame Morrible and gets a tour of Alexandra Socha's dressing room. MK also grants viewers a closeup look of the show's props, including the Grimmerie—and, for her grand finale, gets de-greened on camera.

You can catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.   

Related Shows

Wicked

from $134.40

Star Files

Donna McKechnie

Mary Kate Morrissey

Alexandra Socha

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rob Marshall to Direct Film Adaptation of Guys and Dolls
  2. Tony Winner Lindsay Mendez Welcomes Baby Girl with Husband J. Alex Brinson
  3. Chicago's Alyssa Milano, Cabaret's Auli’i Cravalho & Adam Lambert and More on The Broadway Show
Back to Top