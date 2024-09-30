Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil to Play Broadway in 2025

J. Harrison Ghee and the cast of "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" at the Goodman Theatre (Photo: Liz Lauren)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a new musical with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by MacArthur “Genius” Taylor Mac, will debut on Broadway in 2025. Dates, venue and casting will be announced at a later date.

The musical premiered at Chicago's Goodman Theatre earlier in the year, starring Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess, directed by Tony Award winner Rob Ashford and with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres. The show is based on the Pulitzer finalist non-fiction book by John Berendt which also inspired a 1997 film.

“When I took my seat at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago last July to watch, for the first time, a full production of the Midnight musical, I had pen and notebook in hand, poised to jot down comments in the dark,” said Berendt in a statement. “After 20 minutes I realized I hadn't written a word. I'd been captivated by Jason Robert Brown's imaginative score, Taylor Mac's ingenious rendering of the (admittedly) complicated 388-page book, Tanya Birl-Torres's supple choreography and Rob Ashford's resourceful and energetic shaping of it all in Christopher Oram's enchanting and right-on-target sets. So I just sat back and enjoyed the show.”

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia, but behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—sparking Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

The creative team includes sets by Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, costumes by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Olivier- and Tony Award-winning designer Neil Austin and Jamie Platt and sound design by AUDELCO Award-winner Jon Weston.