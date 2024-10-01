Broadway's August Wilson Theatre to Dim Its Lights for Tony-Winning Producer Adam Epstein

Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre—currently home to the revival of Cabaret—will dim its lights on October 10 at 7:30 PM in memory of Adam Epstein, the political pundit and Broadway producer of Hairspray. Epstein died on August 13, following a battle with brain cancer. He was 49.

Epstein began his Broadway career as an intern and casting assistant. In 1997, he served as a production associate for The Life, a musical that went on to receive multiple Tony nominations. Just a year later, at the age of 28, Epstein achieved remarkable success as a co-producer of Hairspray. The show became a Broadway sensation, earning 13 Tony nominations and winning eight awards, including Best Musical. “Epstein was the youngest producer I had ever worked with when we met on Hairspray,” the choreographer Jerry Mitchell said in a statement. “I will always be grateful for his support and encouragement and care for all of us.”

