Olivier-Winning Musical Caper Operation Mincemeat Is Coming to Broadway in 2025

An Olivier Award-winning musical caper based on a World War II deception operation will open on Broadway in 2025. Operation Mincemeat will begin performances at the Golden Theatre on February 15, 2025, with an official opening set for March 20.

The musical is written and composed by the U.K. comedy group SpitLip, featuring David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. Casting for the Broadway premiere will be announced soon.

“If we had to name one single unifying influence for Operation Mincemeat, it would be the American musical comedy,” SpitLip said in a joint statement. “Thank you to our fans, and particularly those in the U.S. for getting Operation Mincemeat here. If it gets hounded out of Broadway after one night, it will still be beyond our wildest dreams. Our producers, we’d imagine, would be less pleased.” Earlier in the year, SpitLip invited audiences to participate in a survey to determine whether the show was “too British” for Broadway.

It’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

An early version of Operation Mincemeat opened in London in 2019. The show opened in the West End in March 2023, earning six Olivier Award nominations, winning for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.