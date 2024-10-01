Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford Completes Broadway Cast of All In: Comedy About Love

Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford completes the Broadway cast of Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love, directed by Alex Timbers. Performances begin at the Hudson Theatre on December 11 with a rotating cast of four actors leading the show for its 10-week run through February 16, 2025. Ashford will join the cast from February 4-16, 2025.

Ashford was last seen on Broadway as Mrs. Lovett in the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd, which earned her the third Tony nomination of her career. She was also nominated for her performances as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Essie in You Can't Take It With You, which won her the trophy in 2015. Ashford's other Broadway credits include Wicked, Legally Blonde, Hair, Sylvia and Sunday in the Park With George.

As previously announced, All In: Comedy About Love will be led by comedian John Mulaney for the first five weeks alongside Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (December 11-January 12, 2025). Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead the cast for the show's final five weeks from January 14 through February 16, 2025, along with Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26), Sam Richardson (January 14-February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2), David Cross (February 4-9), Tim Meadows (February 4-16) and Hank Azaria (February 11-16).

All In: Comedy About Love comprises a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich published in The New Yorker. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with.

As previously announced, the musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including numbers from the album 69 Love Songs.