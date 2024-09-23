Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon and More to Join All In on Broadway

All In: Comedy About Love has set additional casting for its Broadway premiere, directed by Alex Timbers. Performances begin at the Hudson Theatre on December 11, led by comedian John Mulaney for the first five weeks alongside Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind (December 11-January 12, 2025). The show will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 10 weeks,

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of Hamilton, will lead the cast for the show's final five weeks from January 14 through February 16, 2025. The production will also welcome Aidy Bryant (January 14-February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14-26), Sam Richardson (January 14-February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28-February 2), David Cross (February 4-9), Tim Meadows (February 4-16) and Hank Azaria (February 11-16).

All In: Comedy About Love comprises a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich published in The New Yorker. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with.

As previously announced, the musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including numbers from the album 69 Love Songs.

The creative team includes David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (costume designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy MacKinnon (projection designer) and Kris Kukul (music director). New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake will be creating the illustrations for the production.