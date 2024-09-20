All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, Starring John Mulaney, Sets Broadway Creative Team

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, previously announced to be coming to Broadway's Hudson Theatre this December, has its creative team. Directed by Alex Timbers, the show will be performed with a rotating cast of four actors for 10 weeks, beginning December 11.

The creative team will include David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (costume designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy MacKinnon (projection designer) and Kris Kukul (music director). New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake will be creating the illustrations for the production.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich comprises a series of comic vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage, adapted from the short stories of Simon Rich published in The New Yorker. From pirates to dogs, the actors will play a wide range of characters, all illustrating that the most important part of life is who we share it with.

For the first five weeks, John Mulaney will lead the cast, joined by Fred Armisen, Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025) and Tony Award nominee Richard Kind. Additional casting through the rest of the run will be announced soon.

In addition, the musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including numbers from the album 69 Love Songs.