Victoria Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Succession Writer Susan Soon He Stanton and More Join 2024-25 Tonys Committee

The Tony Awards administration committee has announced the nominating committee for the 2024-25 Broadway season. This year's committee comprises 62 members, including new members Victoria Clark, Kevin Cahoon and Emmy-winning playwright and screenwriter Susan Soon He Stanton. The committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the administration committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season.

As previously reported, the 2025 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

The 2024-25 committee is below. (*) denotes a new member.