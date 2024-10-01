Victoria Clark, Kevin Cahoon, Succession Writer Susan Soon He Stanton and More Join 2024-25 Tonys Committee

Victoria Clark
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
The Tony Awards administration committee has announced the nominating committee for the 2024-25 Broadway season. This year's committee comprises 62 members, including new members Victoria Clark, Kevin Cahoon and Emmy-winning playwright and screenwriter Susan Soon He Stanton. The committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on the date designated by the administration committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season.
As previously reported, the 2025 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.
The 2024-25 committee is below. (*) denotes a new member.
- Bob Balaban – actor, producer, director, writer
- Danielle Barlow – theatre administrator
- Sarah Benson – director
- Rick Boynton – producer, script consultant, dramaturg
- Brian Harlan Brooks* – director, choreographer, DEI director
- Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price* – theatre educator, director
- Kevin Cahoon* – actor, director
- Adam Chanler-Berat – actor, playwright
- Victoria Clark* – actor, director, educator
- Jordan E. Cooper – playwright, actor, director, producer
- Carmel Dean – composer, arranger, orchestrator, music director
- Ty Defoe – interdisciplinary artist, writer, storyteller
- Andy Einhorn – music supervisor, conductor
- Dan Foster – actor, director, producer
- Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D.* – theatre arts professor, dramaturg
- Deeksha Gaur* – executive director, Theatre Development Fund
- Linda Goodrich – director, choreographer
- Miranda Haymon – director
- James Ijames* – playwright, director, educator
- Michael R. Jackson – bookwriter, composer, lyricist
- Christine Toy Johnson – playwright, actor, director
- Rosalie Joseph* – casting director
- Rod Kaats* – producer, director
- Raja Feather Kelly – choreographer, director
- Michael Korie – librettist, lyricist
- Kathy Landau – executive director, Symphony Space
- Andrea Lauer – costume designer
- Zhailon Levingston – director
- Jose Llana – actor
- Peter Marks* – former chief theatre critic, Washington Post
- Jess McLeod – director
- Lisa McNulty – producing artistic director, WP Theater
- Ira Mont – production stage manager
- Jacqueline Diane Moscou – actor, director
- Helen Park – composer, lyricist
- Jessica Paz* – sound designer
- Georgina Pazcoguin* – actress, producer, diversity advocate
- Ralph B. Peña – playwright, artistic director, Ma-Yi Theater Company
- Karen Perry* – costume designer
- Nancy Piccione – retired casting director
- Jill Rafson – producing artistic director, Classic Stage Company
- Bill Rauch – director, artistic director, The Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC)
- T. Oliver Reid* – actor, director, choreographer, activist, educator
- Liam Robinson* – composer, arranger, music supervisor
- Carole Rothman* – co-founder and former artistic director, Second Stage Theater
- Susan Sampliner – retired company manager
- Dick Scanlan – librettist, lyricist, playwright, director
- Florie Seery – associate dean, managing director, David Geffen School of Drama/Yale Repertory Theatre
- Rachel Sheinkin – playwright, librettist
- Devario Simmons – costume designer
- Walt Spangler – scenic designer
- Mark Stanley* – lighting designer
- Susan Soon He Stanton* – playwright, television writer, screenwriter
- Sam Strasfeld* – actor
- Jason Tam – actor
- Cori Thomas – playwright, actor
- Reginald Van Lee – theatre arts advocate, patron, national leader
- Alexandria Wailes* – actor, director, choreographer
- Ben Wexler – composer, lyricist