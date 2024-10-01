The Hills of California's Stars Revel in the 'Intensity' of a New York Audience at Its Broadway Opening

The Hills of California, Jez Butterworth's latest play to land on Broadway, opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on September 29. Directed by Sam Mendes, the music-infused play follows the Webb Sisters during their childhood stardom-seeking days as well as in their earthbound adulthoods consumed by their dying mother. Arriving in New York on the heels of an Olivier-nominated West End run, The Broadway Show was on the red carpet ready to welcome the London cast to this side of the pond.

"Feeling the difference when you come out here—" said Laura Donnelly, who stars as both matriarch Veronica and the eldest Webb Sister Joan. "You get such a response from them and you know where you are every step of the way."

"I want this play to feel like a mirror that you watch," Butterworth added. "More so than anything else I've ever written, it's about the people that are watching it. It's more simple, it's more personal. All of us are in families. All of us experience losses. It's all gonna come to an end, and before it does, let's dance and sing."

