A Whole New Vlog with Aladdin's Adi Roy, Episode 2: Going Bowling, Getting a Haircut and Exploring the New Amsterdam

Disney magic is alive and well at the New Amsterdam Theatre where Aladdin has been going strong for over 10 years. And who better to dish the trade secrets than Adi Roy, the musical's resident street rat? In A Whole New Vlog, Roy takes Broadway fans behind the scenes where wishes are granted, carpets fly and shirts are utterly extraneous.

In the second episode of A Whole New Vlog, Roy wakes up from a baffling dream... He also goes Broadway Bowling, gets a haircut, joins Sonya Balsara on a tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre (and shows off his best Mickey Mouse voice), visits the Broadway Flea Market and welcomes the Golden Bachelorette to the stage.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.