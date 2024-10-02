See Daniel Dae Kim and the Stars of Yellow Face Hit the Red Carpet for the Play's Long-Awaited Broadway Premiere

Yellow Face—David Henry Hwang's semi-autobiographical satire inspired by the playwright's protest of yellow face in the Broadway production of Miss Saigon and his subsequent 1993 flop, Face Value—opened on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre on October 1. A Pulitzer Prize finalist, the play premiered in Los Angeles in 2007, followed by an off-Broadway run at the Public Theater helmed by Leigh Silverman, who reunites with Hwang for its Broadway production.

Daniel Dae Kim leads the cast as Hwang's theatrical rendering (called DHH in the play), along with Francis Jue as Hwang's father (HYH), Ryan Eggold as Marcus (the white man DHH accidentally casts as an Asian character in Face Value) and an ensemble of shape-shifting actors including Greg Keller, Marinda Anderson, Kevin Del Aguila and Shannon Tyo.

See the Broadway company walk the red carpet on opening night.

The cast of "Yellow Face" with playwright David Henry Hwang and director Leigh Silverman

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Daniel Dae Kim and playwright David Henry Hwang snap a photo on the red carpet

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Francis Jue reprises the role of HYH, which he played in "Yellow Face"'s 2007 off-Broadway premiere

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)