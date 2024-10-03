Matthew James Thomas, Sarah Killough and More Join Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

The new Broadway cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Andy Ramirez)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set to welcome several new cast members, beginning performances at New York’s Lyric Theatre on November 12.

Joining the company are Matthew James Thomas (Pippin) as Harry Potter, Sarah Killough (Leopoldstadt, The Lehman Trilogy) as Ginny Potter, Alex Serino as Albus Potter, Rachel Christopher (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding) as Hermione Granger, Ayanna Nicole Thomas (How to Dance in Ohio) as Rose Granger-Weasley and Kristen Martin (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Delphi Diggory.

Continuing in the show are Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Aaron Bartz as Draco Malfoy and Erik Christopher Peterson as Scorpius Malfoy.

New ensemble members include Megan Byrne, Maxim Chlumecky, James Cribbins, Janae Hammond, Sophie Hearn, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Dan Plehal, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Allie Re, Khadija Tariyan, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young. They join veteran cast members Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Ted Deasy, Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Alexandra Peter, Kira Player, Gabrielle Reid, Stephen Spinella and Tom Stephens.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, won six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne directed by John Tiffany. It features movement by Steven Hoggett and a set by Christine Jones—the duo who are co-creating next year’s Hamlet Hail to the Thief with Thom Yorke—as well as costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe.

When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all with the power to change the past and future forever.