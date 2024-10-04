Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Honor of Gavin Creel

Broadway theaters will dim their lights in memory of actor Gavin Creel, who died on September 30, aged 48, after a brief battle with cancer. One theater from every theater owner on Broadway, including the Circle in the Square, Eugene O'Neill, Helen Hayes, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Stephen Sondheim, St. James, Studio 54, Todd Haimes and Vivian Beaumont theaters, will dim their lights at a date and time to be coordinated with the family at their request.

“It is hard to fathom the loss of Gavin Creel,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “Not only was he an actor of the highest caliber, but he was also a committed activist and champion for so many causes both within and outside of our industry. Gavin gave of his whole self to our community, both in his performances and his charitable work. The Broadway community is lucky to have known him both as an actor and an individual, and to have benefited from the joy that he brought into so many people’s lives.”

Creel performed in 11 Broadway and touring Broadway productions, including Thoroughly Modern Millie; Hair; She Loves Me; Hello, Dolly! and Into the Woods.

The Broadway League decides who will be honored with the dimming of marquee lights, continuing a tradition that began in the 1950s. This year's honorees include Chita Rivera, Hinton Battle and James Earl Jones.