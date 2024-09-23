Broadway Theaters Will Dim Lights in Honor of James Earl Jones

Broadway's theaters will dim their marquee lights on September 26 to honor the memory of two-time Tony Award-winning actor James Earl Jones. Jones died on September 9 at the age of 93. The lights will dim for one minute at 6:45PM.

In a statement, Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League, said, “James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers—all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields. While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.”

Jones was the recipient of a 2017 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. In 2022, the Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre.

Read his full Broadway.com obituary here.

The Broadway League decides who will be honored with the dimming of marquee lights, continuing a tradition that began in the 1950s. In 2024, the honor was bestowed on Chita Rivera and Hinton Battle.