Tony Award Nominee Michael Hayden and More Join Elf the Musical on Broadway

Casting is complete for Elf the Musical on Broadway. The limited engagement will begin performances at the Marquis Theatre on November 9, officially opening on November 17 and running through January 4, 2025.

Joining the previously announced Grey Henson as Buddy the Elf and Sean Astin as Santa are Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Jovie, Tony Award nominee Michael Hayden (Carousel) as Walter Hobbs, Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as Emily Hobbs, Kai Edgar (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory) as Michael, Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Deb, actor and TV personality Kalen Allen (With Love, The Ellen DeGeneres Show) as the Store Manager and Michael Deaner (Leopoldstadt) as Little Boy.



The production’s ensemble will feature Bronwyn Tarboton, Sydni Moon, Rodney Thompson, Clifton Samuels, Michael Milkanin, David Paul Kidder, J Savage, Corinne Broadbent, Halli Tolland, Cameron Anika Hill, Peli Naomi Woods and Demarius Copes. Lizz Picini, Austin Schulte, Asten Stewart and Maria Briggs complete the cast as swings.

Based on the 2003 Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the oversized elf, the musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The production will be a staging of director Philip Wm. McKinley's West End production, featuring choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Tim Goodchild, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video by Ian William Galloway and music supervision by Alan Williams.

Elf tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realize he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.