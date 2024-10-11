Shaina Taub's Suffs to End Its Broadway Campaign in January

Shaina Taub's Suffs has set its closing date. The show, which won two 2024 Tony Awards for Taub's original book and score, will play its final performance at the Music Box Theatre on January 5. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the musical will have played 24 previews and 301 regular performance at the time of its closing.

Suffs tells the story of the fight for the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. It's 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists—“Suffs,” as they call themselves—and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight.



The cast is led by Taub as suffrage leader Alice Paul, with Nikki M. James as Ida B. Well, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. Hawley Gould is the alternate for the role of Alice Paul. The ensemble features Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Ada Westfall, Christine Heesun Hwang, Chessa Metz, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley.

The musical opened on Broadway on April 18, featuring a cast of all women and non-binary performers. The production features choreography by Mayte Natalio, music supervision and direction by Andrea Grody, scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Nobel Prize-winning activist Malala Yousafzai are members of the producing team.

The national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced in the coming months.