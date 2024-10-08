 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hear From Daniel Dae Kim, David Henry Hwang and the Stars of Broadway's Yellow Face on Opening Night

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 8, 2024
Daniel Dae Kim and Greg Keller in "Yellow Face" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Yellow FaceDavid Henry Hwang's 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalist, is having its Broadway premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company's Todd Haimes Theatre, directed by Leigh Silverman. Daniel Dae Kim stars as DHH, a semi-autobiographical take on Hwang himself, who protests the white-washing of Broadway's Miss Saigon only to cast a white actor as an Asian man in one of his own plays. 

Speaking to The Broadway Show on the opening-night red carpet, Hwang shared the two biggest reasons Yellow Face has been surprising its audiences: "Number one, how funny Daniel Dae Kim is," he said. "And number two, that there's a combination of stuff to laugh about, stuff to cry about and stuff to think about." 

Watch the full video below.

Related Shows

Yellow Face

from $57.82

Star Files

Marinda Anderson

Kevin Del Aguila

Ryan Eggold

Francis Jue

Greg Keller

Daniel Dae Kim

Shannon Tyo
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Romeo + Juliet, Starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, Will Offer Open-Captioning at Every Performance
  2. The Story Behind Our Town: Building the First Grover's Corners
  3. Sean Astin to Make Broadway Debut as Santa in Elf the Musical
Back to Top