Hear From Daniel Dae Kim, David Henry Hwang and the Stars of Broadway's Yellow Face on Opening Night

Yellow Face, David Henry Hwang's 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalist, is having its Broadway premiere at Roundabout Theatre Company's Todd Haimes Theatre, directed by Leigh Silverman. Daniel Dae Kim stars as DHH, a semi-autobiographical take on Hwang himself, who protests the white-washing of Broadway's Miss Saigon only to cast a white actor as an Asian man in one of his own plays.

Speaking to The Broadway Show on the opening-night red carpet, Hwang shared the two biggest reasons Yellow Face has been surprising its audiences: "Number one, how funny Daniel Dae Kim is," he said. "And number two, that there's a combination of stuff to laugh about, stuff to cry about and stuff to think about."

