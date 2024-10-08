A Whole New Vlog with Aladdin's Adi Roy, Episode 3: Cooking with Adi

Disney magic is alive and well at the New Amsterdam Theatre where Aladdin has been going strong for over 10 years. And who better to dish the trade secrets than Adi Roy, the musical's resident street rat? In A Whole New Vlog, Roy takes Broadway fans behind the scenes where wishes are granted, carpets fly and shirts are utterly extraneous.

In the third episode of A Whole New Vlog, the show's Babkak, Omar and Kassim kick off the proceedings. Later, Adi requests a magic trick for a pick-me-up, supports a Broadway pal on his day off, shares the results of his pot-painting expedition from two weeks ago and presents Cooking with Adi.

The final episode of A Whole New Vlog will air on October 22. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.