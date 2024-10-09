Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen to Star in Strategic Love Play Off-Broadway

Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen will star in the New York premiere of Strategic Love Play off-Broadway. Previews begin at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre on November 1, with an official opening set for November 10. The five-week run will conclude December 7. The show will be recorded and released on Audible.

Best known for her television roles in The Other Two and Masters of Sex, Yorke starred in Bullets Over Broadway and American Psycho on Broadway. Zegen is best known for his roles on Boardwalk Empire and The Marvelous Ms. Maisel.

Written by Succession writer Miriam Battye, Unexpected Love Story was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe and in London. The new production is directed by Katie Posner.

After matching online, two strangers meet in real life. The vibe is off, and the conversation is a mess. But something is keeping them in their seats. What begins as a typical date off the apps spirals into something unexpected.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), Dede Ayite (costume design) and Tei Blow (sound design).