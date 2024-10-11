Phillip Johnson Richardson to Play Knuck in Hell’s Kitchen, Replacing Chris Lee

The Wiz’s Phillip Johnson Richardson will play Knuck in the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen. He takes over for Chris Lee, who originated the role and plays his final performance at the Shubert Theatre on October 20.

Additionally, Shoshana Bean, who originated and received a Tony nomination for the role of Jersey, will play her final performance on December 1, with her replacement to be announced.

Prior to playing the Tin Man in The Wiz, Richardson appeared in Hamilton in Chicago. His screen credits include A24’s Sharper.

Richardson joins a cast featuring Bean, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony winner Kecia Lewis and Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon.

Rounding out the ensemble are ALEXIA, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico Dejesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb amd Oscar Whitney Jr.

Hell’s Kitchen is a New York City coming-of-age story and mother-daughter love story inspired by the life of Alicia Keys. Moon plays Ali, a 17-year-old girl searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. The show is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.