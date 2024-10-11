Katie Holmes, Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and More Welcome Broadway to Our Town on Opening Night

Nice town, y’know what I mean?

For the first time in nearly 25 years, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town is transporting Broadway audiences to the simple, quiet village of Grover’s Corners, with a production starring Katie Holmes, Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and Ephraim Sykes. Wilder’s timeless plea to appreciate life as we’re living it is directed by Kenny Leon.

On the show’s October 10 opening night, creative team and cast members walked the red carpet along with VIPs. Check out highlights and the full gallery below.

Katie Holmes, last on Broadway in 2012, plays Mrs. Webb (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jim Parsons, a Tony nominee for last season’s “Mother Play,” welcomes you to Grover’s Corners as this production’s Stage Manager (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Zoey Deutch makes her Broadway debut in the role of Emily Webb

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)