Jazz Comes to Broadway Tonight with A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • Oct 16, 2024
James Monroe Iglehart in "A Wonderful World" in Chicago
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, starring Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, begins Broadway previews at Studio 54 on October 16. The official opening is set for November 11.

The show tells the story of the trumpet virtuso and jazz pioneer, featuring the songs he recorded and made popular throughout his career. Playing the roles of Armstrong’s wives will be Darlesia Cearcy as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum as Alpha Smith and Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Hardin.

The 26-member cast also features Trista Dollison as standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming, Jr. as Lincoln Perry; Jason Forbach as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula as Joe Glaser. James T. Lane will play Armstrong at certain performances.

Rounding out the ensemble are Brandon L. Armstrong, Wesley Barnes, Willie Clyde Beaton II, Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr., Eean S. Cochran, Kate Louissaint, Matt Magnusson, Jodeci Milhouse, Alysha Morgan, Khadijah Rolle, Tally Sessions, Brett Sturgis, Renell Taylor, Meridien Terrell and Dori Waymer. 

Iglehart co-directs the production alongside Christina Sajous and the show's original director, Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw. The book is by Aurin Squire (This Is Us) and is co-conceived by Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine. The show had a 2023 pre-Broadway production in New Orleans and Chicago, also starring Iglehart. Last season, Iglehart—whose Broadway credits include AladdinHamilton and Chicagoplayed King Arthur in Spamalot.

A Wonderful World had its world premiere in Miami Beach, Florida in 2020, with Juson Williams as Armstrong.

Louis Armstrong is perhaps most widely known for singing—with a distinctive gravelly baritone—such songs as “Hello Dolly,” “Mack the Knife” and “What a Wonderful World.” Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpeter and vocalist began in the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans and led to five decades of international stardom. 

