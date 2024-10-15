Sara Chase Returns to The Great Gatsby After Medical Leave of Absence

Original cast member Sara Chase has returned to The Great Gatsby on Broadway following her medical leave of absence. As previously reported, Chase recently completed several rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with tubal cancer earlier this year.

Chase, who is best known for her performance in the multi-Emmy-nominated hit Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, returns to the show in the role of Myrtle Wilson. Chilina Kennedy, who played Myrtle during Chase’s leave, played her final performance on October 5.

Chase rejoins Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, alongside Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim. Completing the ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Jake Trammel and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Kait Kerrigan and is staged by director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.