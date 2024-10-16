Real Women Have Curves: The Musical to Open During the 2024-25 Broadway Season

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has set dates for its previously announced Broadway premiere. The production officially joins the 2024-25 Broadway season, beginning performances at a Shubert-owned theater to be announced on April 1, 2025 with an opening night set for April 27.

Based on the play by Josefina López and its subsequent 2002 film, which had a screenplay by López and George LaVoo, the musical version of Real Women Have Curves has music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Joy Huerta of the Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy and composer-lyricist Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Direction and choreography is by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The stage production had its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University in 2023.

Set in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles in the summer of 1987, the story follows 18-year-old Ana who dreams of pursuing a new life in New York City. Her immigrant parents, meanwhile, would prefer she stay home to work at their garment factory. She's left to decide whether it's worth sacrificing the dreams of her family to fulfill her own. The film famously starred America Ferrera in her feature film debut.

Cast and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.