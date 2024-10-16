Rescue Dogs Tana June and Indy to Make Broadway Debuts Opposite Audra McDonald in Gypsy

Rescue dog Tana June will make her Broadway debut in Gypsy in the role of Chowsie, understudied by fellow rescue Indy. Tana June and Indy hail from Homeward Bound, a nonprofit dog rescue in Elkhart, Indiana.

Under the care of animal director and trainer William Berloni, the pair join a cast that includes Audra McDonald as Momma Rose, Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson as sisters Louise and June, Danny Burstein as Herbie, Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Miss Mazeppa and Mylinda Hull as Miss Electra.

Audition notices for the character of Chowsie, Momma Rose's dog, specify "a small dog (with a good temperament)."

A Tony honoree, Berloni’s Broadway credits include The Ferryman, The Crucible and Annie. This season, Berloni is also working with rescues Charlie and Dulce, who play the roles of Honey and Charlie in Left on Tenth. He is Director of Animal Behavior at the Humane Society of New York.

While in foster care, Tana June played Toto in a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz.