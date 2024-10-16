 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Rescue Dogs Tana June and Indy to Make Broadway Debuts Opposite Audra McDonald in Gypsy

News
by Darryn King • Oct 16, 2024
Tana June and Indy
(Photos c/o Polk & Co.)

Rescue dog Tana June will make her Broadway debut in Gypsy in the role of Chowsie, understudied by fellow rescue Indy. Tana June and Indy hail from Homeward Bound, a nonprofit dog rescue in Elkhart, Indiana.

Under the care of animal director and trainer William Berloni, the pair join a cast that includes Audra McDonald as Momma Rose, Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson as sisters Louise and June, Danny Burstein as Herbie, Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Miss Mazeppa and Mylinda Hull as Miss Electra.

Audition notices for the character of Chowsie, Momma Rose's dog, specify "a small dog (with a good temperament)."

A Tony honoree, Berloni’s Broadway credits include The Ferryman, The Crucible and Annie. This season, Berloni is also working with rescues Charlie and Dulce, who play the roles of Honey and Charlie in Left on Tenth. He is Director of Animal Behavior at the Humane Society of New York.

While in foster care, Tana June played Toto in a community theater production of The Wizard of Oz.

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $101.18

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Mylinda Hull

Lesli Margherita

Audra McDonald

Lili Thomas

Jordan Tyson

Joy Woods
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Katie Holmes, Jim Parsons, Zoey Deutch and More Welcome Broadway to Our Town on Opening Night
  2. Jonathan Groff Will Play Bobby Darin in Immersive Musical Just in Time on Broadway
  3. Shaina Taub's Suffs to End Its Broadway Campaign in January
Back to Top