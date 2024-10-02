Sarah Snook to Reprise Award-Winning Solo Performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray on Broadway This Spring

The rumors are confirmed. Succession star Sarah Snook will make her Broadway debut in the one-woman stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. The piece, which features Snook in 26 different roles, is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, the Artistic Director of Sydney Theatre Company, where the production originated. The play will open at a Shubert theater in March 2025 for a strictly limited engagement.

The show premiered in Sydney in 2020, with Eryn Jean Norvill starring. Snook stepped into the part for the West End transfer, which earned her the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Actress. A 2023 Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe Award winner for her role as Succession's Shiv Roy, Snook made her West End debut in 2016 in The Master Builder at the Old Vic. In her native Australia, her stage credits include Saint Joan, Rope and King Lear.

“It was a singular privilege to bring The Picture of Dorian Gray to life in London and I am thrilled we will be able to share this astonishing production with audiences in New York,” Snook said in a statement. “From Oscar Wilde’s timeless words to the masterful reinterpretation Kip Williams has created, this tale of virtue, corruption, vanity and repercussion is an electrifying journey for me as much as for the audiences and I am filled with anticipation as we continue on this ambitious creative endeavor.”

First published in 1890, The Picture of Dorian Gray centers on a young man who gets his wish for eternal youth while the portrait in his attic grows more grotesque. Williams’ interpretation holds a mirror to 21st-Century society, highlighting modern culture's narcissistic obsession with youth. His production involves the complex interplay of live and pre-recorded video elements, with Snook filmed on stage by an intricately choreographed technical crew.

The creative team for The Picture of Dorian Gray includes set and costume design by Marg Horwell, lighting design by Nick Schlieper, composition and sound design by Clemence Williams and video design by David Bergman. Eryn Jean Norvill serves as dramaturg and creative associate.

Snook's Succession sibling Kieran Culkin will also take the Broadway stage this spring in the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross. Zoë Winters, another Succession alum, is additionally poised to star off-Broadway opposite Emmy Rossum in the New York premiere of Amy Berryman's Walden.