Happy Back to the Future Day to all who celebrate! It's officially a Broadway holiday, considering all the DeLorean-based time travel happening at the Winter Garden Theatre, so Broadway.com had to mark the day with something special. Back to the Future's Casey Likes (Marty McFly) and Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker) delivered in spades with an exclusive in-studio performance of the song "Wherever We're Going."

Watch the duet below—then hop on your hoverboard and go see these stars live on stage.