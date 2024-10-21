 Skip to main content
Succession's David Rasche and Tony Award Nominee Mare Winningham Join Leslye Headland's Cult of Love

News
by Darryn King • Oct 21, 2024
David Rasche and Mare Winningham
(Photos c/o Polk & Co.)

Succession's David Rasche and Emmy Award winner, Academy Award and two-time Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham (Girl from the North Country) have joined the Broadway cast of Leslye Headland’s Cult of LoveThe play, directed by Trip Cullman, begins performances at the Hayes Theater on November 20 ahead of a December 12 opening. 

Rasche's New York stage credits include Little Miss Sunshine, The Country House on Broadway and The Skin of Our Teeth at Theater for a New Audience. Winningham's screen credits include St. Elmo's FireMildred Pierce and American Horror Story. She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the original Broadway production of Casa Valentina and nominated for a second Tony for Girl From the North Country.

The pair fill the roles of parents Bill Dahl and Ginny Dahl, the parents of a fractured family, joining an ensemble cast that features Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Barbie Ferreira, Rebecca Henderson, Christopher Lowell, Zachary Quinto, Christopher Sears and Shailene Woodley. Understudies include Peter Bradbury, Billy Cohen, Vero Maynez, Rachel Prather and Luisa Sermol.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family. The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

The creative team includes scenic design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Heather Gilbert and sound design by Darron L West. Jacinth Greywoode serves as music supervisor.

