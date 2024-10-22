Nicole Scherzinger Revels in the Role She Was 'Meant to Play' at Sunset Boulevard's Opening Night

Nicole Scherzinger is finally a bona fide Broadway star, opening Jamie Lloyd's reimagined revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre on October 20. "I believe we all have a plan and a purpose here, and I realize, I was actually meant to play Norma Desmond," said Scherzinger on the red carpet. She brings her Olivier Award-winning performance to Broadway, reprising a role her director knew would give her "the opportunity to really show the world what she can do."

