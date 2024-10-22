 Skip to main content
Nicole Scherzinger Revels in the Role She Was 'Meant to Play' at Sunset Boulevard's Opening Night

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 22, 2024
Nicole Scherzinger and Hannah Yun Chamberlain in "Sunset Boulevard"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Nicole Scherzinger is finally a bona fide Broadway star, opening Jamie Lloyd's reimagined revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre on October 20. "I believe we all have a plan and a purpose here, and I realize, I was actually meant to play Norma Desmond," said Scherzinger on the red carpet. She brings her Olivier Award-winning performance to Broadway, reprising a role her director knew would give her "the opportunity to really show the world what she can do." 

Hear from more members of the Sunset Boulevard company in the full video below.  

