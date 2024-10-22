Beth Leavel, Ryan McCartan, Jasmine Forsberg and More Join Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends on Broadway

The Sondheim revue Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, previously announced to star Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, has announced additional casting for its upcoming Broadway run at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Joining the cast are Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, Ryan McCartan, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther. The final cast member will be announced soon.

Old Friends, which was originally created as a one-night-only gala performance, went on to have a 16-week run in London's West End in fall 2023. The production is a tribute to the composer Stephen Sondheim and is a follow-up to his past revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together.

The show is directed by Matthew Bourne (who also lends musical staging) with Julia McKenzie, and is devised by Cameron Mackintosh with choreography by Stephen Mear. Musical supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo and Stephen Brooker with musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe. Annbritt duChateau conducts. The creative team includes set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.

Prior to the Broadway opening, Old Friends will have a run at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from February 8 through March 9, 2025.