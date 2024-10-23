Broadway's Chicago Welcomes Back Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart

Bianca Marroquín will return to the Ambassador Theatre and the Broadway cast of Chicago as Roxie Hart, the role currently played by Alyssa Milano. Milano will play her final performance on November 10, while Marroquín begins her limited run on November 25.

Marroquín has performed in the Broadway company of Chicago, in the roles of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, for more than 4,000 performances, having first performed the role of Roxie in a Spanish-language production in Mexico City in 2002.

The current cast of Chicago also features Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. As previously reported, Sebastián Yatra will star as Billy Flynn from November 25 through December 22.

The cast also includes David Bushman, Jennnifer Dunne, Jeff Gorti, Jaquez, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur and Michael Scirrotto.

Celebrating 28 years on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.