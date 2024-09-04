Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Sebastián Yatra to Make Broadway Debut as Chicago's Billy Flynn

Sebastián Yatra, the Latin Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician, will play Billy Flynn in Chicago in his Broadway debut. Taking over the role from Max von Essen, Yatra will play the role at the Ambassador Theatre from November 25 through December 22.

Born in Colombia and raised in Miami, Yatra is behind the reggaeton-flavored Latin American chart hits "El Psicológo," "Traicionera" and "Adiós." "Getting to Broadway was something I had imagined but it seemed impossible and now that it is coming true in Chicago, which is such an iconic show, is something that fills me with great excitement," said Yatra in a statement. "I remember many years ago when I went to see Evita on Broadway and Ricky Martin was starring in it. It blew my mind to see a Latino on Broadway, also performing in English. This is a commitment that requires a lot of discipline and I can't wait to learn a lot from the cast and crew."

The cast of Chicago currently stars Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Orfeh as Matron "Mama" Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Alyssa Milano will make her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart on September 16.

Now in its 27th year on Broadway, Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.