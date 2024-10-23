Matt Doyle and Caroline Aaron to Star in Conversations with Mother Off-Broadway

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle and Caroline Aaron will lead an off-Broadway production of Conversations with Mother, a new play by Matthew Lombardo. Previews will begin February 7, 2025 at Theatre 555 ahead of a February 23 opening. The show will have a strictly limited run through May 7. Noah Himmelstein directs.

Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Aaron) and her gay son (Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.

Aaron is best known for her role as Shirley Maisel on the Amy Sherman-Palladino series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and is currently a recurring character on the CBS sitcom Ghosts. Her Broadway credits include The Iceman Cometh, Social Security, I Hate Hamlet and Relatively Speaking. Doyle won a 2022 Tony Award for his performance as Jamie in the gender-bending revival of Company. He has also been seen on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and Spring Awakening, and recently made his U.K. stage debut starring as Frank Sinatra in the world premiere of Sinatra: The Musical.

The rest of the creative team will be announced at a later date.