Tony Nominee Michael Oberholtzer Replaces Billy Magnussen in Shit. Meet. Fan.

Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer has joined the cast of the satirical play Shit. Meet. Fan. He replaces Billy Magnussen, who departs the production due to an "unforeseen health concern." Understudy Jesse Pennington has temporarily stepped into the role of Frank.



Opening night, previously scheduled for October 28, will now take place at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater on November 18. The run will continue through December 15.

Oberholtzer has starred in Broadway's Take Me Out (Tony nom) and Hand to God, as well as LCT's The Babylon and The Talls with Second Stage.

He joins a starry cast: Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Krakowski, Debra Messing, Constance Wu, Garret Dillahunt and Tramell Tillman.

The play is written and directed by Robert O’Hara and based on the Italian film Perfect Strangers. The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Alex Jainchill and sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan.

On the night of the eclipse, a group of long-time friends gather to guzzle cocktails and play a game in which every text, every email and every call must be shared aloud. Outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge and chaos ensues.