Rachel Zegler Releases Jack Antonoff's 'Man of the House' From Broadway's Romeo + Juliet

In conjunction with the opening of Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff have released the song "Man of the House," which Antonoff and Ryan Beatty wrote for the show. Zegler performs the song in Act One of the Sam Gold-directed production, which opened October 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Click here to listen.

Romeo + Juliet marks the Broadway debuts of Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, who star as Shakespeare's star-cross'd lovers. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase-Owens as Gregory and Gían Pérez as Samson/Paris/Peter. Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh provides movement.

Antonoff, who makes his Broadway debut with Romeo + Juliet, is an 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer. “Man of the House,” one of several songs he wrote for the show, has been released on Shadow of the City, a record label founded by Antono as a subsidiary of indie label Dirty Hit.

Romeo + Juliet runs on Broadway through February 16, 2025.