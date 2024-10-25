 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Rachel Zegler Releases Jack Antonoff's 'Man of the House' From Broadway's Romeo + Juliet

News
by Hayley Levitt • Oct 25, 2024
Rachel Zegler in "Romeo + Juliet"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

In conjunction with the opening of Romeo + Juliet on Broadway, Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff have released the song "Man of the House," which Antonoff and Ryan Beatty wrote for the show. Zegler performs the song in Act One of the Sam Gold-directed production, which opened October 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Click here to listen.

Romeo + Juliet marks the Broadway debuts of Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, who star as Shakespeare's star-cross'd lovers. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase-Owens as Gregory and Gían Pérez as Samson/Paris/Peter. Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh provides movement. 

Antonoff, who makes his Broadway debut with Romeo + Juliet, is an 11-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer. “Man of the House,”  one of several songs he wrote for the show, has been released on Shadow of the City, a record label founded by Antono as a subsidiary of indie label Dirty Hit. 

Romeo + Juliet runs on Broadway through February 16, 2025.

Related Shows

Romeo + Juliet

from $107.52

Star Files

Rachel Zegler

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ready for Their Close-Up: Sunset Boulevard's Glorious Comeback on Broadway
  2. Smash, Starring Robyn Hurder and Caroline Bowman, Will Open on Broadway in Spring 2025
  3. Reducio! A New, Shorter Version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Is Coming to Broadway
Back to Top