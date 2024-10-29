Alison Luff, Liam Pearce, Charli D’Amelio and More Step Into & Juliet on Broadway Tonight

Alison Luff and Liam Pearce take their first bows in the pop-infused world of & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 29. The pair join the Broadway cast as Anne Hathaway and Romeo, respectively, taking over for original cast members Betsy Wolfe and Ben Jackson Walker. Wolfe played her final performance on October 20 while Walker took his final bow on October 27. Original Broadway ensemble member Michael Iván Carrier also takes over the role of May beginning October 29. Nathan Levy joins as François on November 19.

The ensemble of Players additionally welcomes TikTok star Charli D’Amelio as Charmian, along with Gabe Amato as Gregory, Reese Britts as Sly, Nicholas Cooper as Lenox, Jhailyn Paige Farcon as Imogen, Elsa Keefe as Eleanor/Benvolio, Alejandro MullerDahlberg as Crosse, Cassie Silva as Lucy and Darien “Daah” Van Rensalier as Augustine. Romy Vuksan, who hails from the Australian cast, joined as Viola on October 8.

The Broadway cast stars Maya Boyd as Juliet, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angelique and Paulo Szot as Lance. The ensemble also features Daniel Assetta, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado and Ava Noble.

As previously announced, Joey Fatone will take over as Lance from January 21 through March 16, 2025.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.